Love and Thunder to record in New York

The other day the director of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Taika Waititi, revealed that the filming of the film was approaching its final stage. He only has about 3-4 weeks left to finish the main photography of this Thor 4. Along the same lines, the cinematographer commented that his work on the film, due to post-production work, would last until the end of the year . Now comes information that points to more photography work ahead.

The information that they point from Murphy’s Multiverse indicates that the production of this fourth Thor film will move from its current location in Sydney, Australia, to the new york city this summer.

The news outlet mentioned that “Part of the cast and crew” will head to the Big Apple to shoot for one week, but the details of what the additional photography will cover are still a mystery. It is not even known if New York will be used to shoot outdoors, which would be the most logical thing, and if it will be used as such to recreate New York City for an event in the film, as it happened in “The Avengers” or in “Avengers: Infinity War”.

From the little information it indicates, it seems that we are talking about the usual additional photography of the films, although it is surprising that it is so close to having finished the main photography of the film.

The film as we say is right now finalizing its filming in Australia, after starting its filming at the end of last January with the main cast and the actors in charge of giving life to the Guardians of the Galaxy, which as we know have what it points to. be a small role in the movie. At the moment, we still have no official synopsis, although we know that Jane Foster will become Mighty Thor and that we will have Gorr, the butcher of gods, as the main villain.

