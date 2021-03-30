Love And Thunder – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Russell Crowe will be one of the star additions to Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth installment in the superhero saga starring Chris Hemsworth.

The portal Deadline assured this Monday that Crowe, winner of the Oscar for best actor for Gladiator (2000), will participate in this film belonging to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, in English), but at the moment practically nothing is known about his role .

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, 2019) is listed as director of the fourth film about the god of thunder after he devastated the third film, Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which grossed $ 854 million worldwide and garnered criticism very favorable.

One of the hallmarks of Thor: Ragnarok was the irreverent humor and eighties nostalgia that Waititi applied in this superhero saga with a film that included, for example, a funny cameo by Matt Damon.

It is expected that Damon will also return in this fourth film and it is not ruled out that Crowe’s participation in Thor: Love And Thunder is also with a small and comical role.

Beyond the anecdotes and secondary characters, the great novelty of Thor: Love And Thunder is the return of Natalie Portman, who co-starred as Jane Foster in the first two films of the Nordic superhero (Thor, 2011; and Thor: The Dark World , 2013) but that was not in the third film.

At Comic-Con in San Diego (EU) 2019, Marvel revealed that Portman will return to the saga, probably turned into a female version of Thor.

To announce her return, the winner of the Oscar for best actress for Black Swan (2010) took the stage of that macro-event of pop culture carrying the iconic Thor’s hammer.

In addition to the return of Portman, Thor: Love And Thunder will feature Christian Bale as a villain.

After several delays due to the pandemic, which has turned the Hollywood blockbuster calendar upside down, Thor: Love And Thunder is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

