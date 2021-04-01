Love And Thunder ‘- The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Actor Russell Crowe will join the cast of Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth installment in the superhero saga starring Chris Hemsworth.

According to the Deadline portal, the Oscar-winning actor for his role in Gladiator joins the project that belongs to the Marvel universe, although it is unknown which character he will play.

Thor’s fourth film will be directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) after the third installment, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, was well received by critics and grossed $ 854 million at the box office.

Waititi managed to add humor and eighties nostalgia to Thor: Ragnarok with which he won the public’s liking. The film that stars the “god of thunder” included a cameo with actor Matt Damon.