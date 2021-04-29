Love and Thunder show a cosmic stage

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie will feature scenes on Earth and will continue to explore Marvel Studios’ cosmic Universe.

For now there are few details of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, but it is clear that it will be one of the deliveries of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe more fun and wild. Since the director himself Taika waititi has commented on occasion that they have allowed him all the crazy things that have occurred to him and also that Thor: Ragnarok (2017) will be small in comparison.

For now, we know that in Thor: Love and Thunder return Chris Hemsworth and will have a great interpretive battle with Chris pratt, who plays Star lord, one of the members of Guardians of the Galaxy. But we will also see Natalie Portman wield Mjolnir on his return like Jane foster to Marvel studios. Other characters that will give color to this installment is the Great master from Jeff goldblum next to Sam neill, Luke hemsworth, Melissa mccarthy Y Matt Damon like the New Asgard theater company. As if all this weren’t enough, Russell crowe will interpret Zeus introducing the Olympian gods.

The director himself has shared interesting photos on the recording set.

Taika waititi He has taken to social media and has revealed some black and white photos. One of them shows a cosmic setting, with stars looming behind the director. So as we could already see in Thor: Ragnarok, the adventures of the protagonists in Thor: Love and Thunder They will be both on Earth and in the colorful Marvel galaxy.

Sweet photos of me tenderly criticizing my 5 year old’s performance and telling her where she went wrong in the last take. And the aftermath. #dadwin #SpendingSchoolHolidaysAtWORK

📷: @jasinboland pic.twitter.com/YOicIONLfk – Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 28, 2021

With a spectacular cast headed by Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Christian bale (Gorr), Tessa thompson (Valkyrie), Chris pratt (Star Lord) and Jaimie alexander (Lady Sif), this installment will premiere on May 6, 2022.

