Love and Thunder reaches the “next level”

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” he is going to take back the Guardians of the Galaxy. Its no a secret. What’s more, now that filming is over, actor Chris Hemsworth recently shared a picture from the Marvel movie set with Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor and the Guardians shared their moments in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, and at the end of this second we know that Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy team to accompany them on their adventures through space. Looking ahead to that future Thor 4 movie, the Guardians are surely going to have a minimal presence, but it is also to be expected to see more of that competition between Thor and Star-Lord that we already saw.

On the occasion of the imminent premiere of the movie “The Tomorrow War”, which arrives this July on Prime Video, Pratt has been asked about that rivalry between the two characters, in order to confirm that we will see more of her, as the director Taika Waititi has recovered it for this new film:

That was definitely something we found while doing The Avengers and people seemed to like it, ”Pratt explains of the rivalry between Thor and Star-Lord. So Taika had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did. I think people are going to like it a lot. And take up that same line, that same kind of rivalry between the two.

Pratt, however, made it clear that the rivalry between the characters does not extend to the actors, making it clear that there is very good vibes despite the fact that in social networks there are many jokes about the four “Chris”, that is, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and him, Chris Pratt. By the way praise not only Hemsworth, but Waititi as well.

[Chris] Hemsworth is great, he’s very good. People are going to be really amazed when they see what he has brought [a la película], what he and Taika [Waititi] they have brought in for Thor 4. It’s the next level. [Hemsworth] raised it to another level. I was in awe of their presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was great to be there with him.

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” has a theatrical release set for May 6, 2022.

Via information | Yahoo Entertainment