Love and thunder. Possible revealed thunder god tattoo

A gift given to team members who have worked on Thor: Love and Thunder offers a new look at what the god of thunder will look like in the film

Very little has been revealed about Thor: Love and Thunder except the conceptual arts that Taika Waiti shared during the confinement of the world’s population in the harshest moments of the COVID 19 pandemic and the images that have been leaked during filming, now a New official illustration offers more clues to Chris Hemsworth’s new look in the Marvel Studios film.

Director Taika Waititi was clearly inspired by Eric Masterson’s version of Thor’s “Thunderstrike,” although there is also a very ’80s feel to this version of the God of Thunder and the hero appears to have gotten a tattoo of the Nine Kingdoms on his chest, an interesting decision if it is finally part of this story.

However, it’s possible that the artist who created this for the team was taking some creative liberties with what ends up being seen eventually on screen. One thing we can say for sure is that this Thor looks very different from the one we initially met in the 2011 movie.

Happy Friday! Here’s a piece of official promo art from #ThorLoveAndThunder, which was on a t-shirt, given to the film’s crew…. pic.twitter.com/OjT8HIlvPw – Adam Khan (@ Adam_Khan100) June 11, 2021

If Jane Foster really is ready to become the mighty Thor, then it would make sense for the original to do something new with her appearance, moving from that classic Asgardian outfit we’re so used to seeing.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititit, and Sean Gunn. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.