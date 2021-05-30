Love and Thunder has the same problem as Thor: Ragnarok

It seems that the exact same thing is happening in the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder as when they filmed Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

People may not remember, but the filming of Thor: Ragnarok was quite convulsed, since its director Taika waititi did not pay any attention to Marvel studios and the film studio decided to change very important things. That is why it is the film in this entire Cinematic Universe that has the most days of re-filming. For example, the death of Odin and the arrival of Hela It was no longer in an alley in New York but on a cliff. Also, they changed the final battle a lot. That’s why there were some moments in the first trailer that we didn’t see when the movie hit theaters. Now, it seems that everything they are seeing from Thor: Love and Thunder executives are not liking their pulse to start rolling again until everything is the way they want it.

One of the great techniques of Marvel studios is to do tests with the public to see how they react and if they leave negative notes with Thor: Love and ThunderIt is clear that soon we will see news that they return to filming. In addition, it must be remembered that Taika waititi loves to improvise and leaves a lot of freedom to the actors, a combination that is not to the liking of Marvel studios. Since they tend to hire low-profile directors precisely to listen to them.

At Marvel Studios they are very angry with everything that is leaking.

For the film studio, it is very important to keep the shootings secret, as they want the viewers to be amazed when they arrive at the cinema. But a lot is leaking from Thor: Love and Thunder. Since almost every week photos appear in the press, such as the theater function where we will see the re-enactment of the battle against Hela and we already know that he will interpret it Melissa mccarthy. In addition, the exact moment has been seen when Jane foster receive the power of Thor And a long etcetera.

What’s more, Marvel studios has also been bothered with Taika wiatiti when he shared a three-way kiss with the singer on his social networks Rita prays and the actress Tessa thompson. Something that went viral and for which it is speculated that the three of them are in a relationship. Something for which the heads of the study have “reprimanded” the director. Here you can see the images.

Apparently, Marvel Studios / Disney feels that this “is not exactly the image they seek to project in relation to one of their most important franchises.”

Hopefully the movie is as cool as it looks and we can enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder when it opens on May 6, 2022. While we wait, we can see all the movies from Marvel studios of the God of Thunder in Disney Plus.