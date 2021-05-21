Love and Thunder from New Asgard and a Viking ship

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is still shooting and we can see new footage from the production set.

Although recently the director Taika waititi revealed that there were only four weeks left to finish filming for Thor: Love and Thunder, we can see how they are building a town and also there will be a Viking ship in the movie. It is not ruled out that there is a scene where New Asgard is totally destroyed by the appearance of some great villain.

But the most curious thing is that New Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder It seems that it has now become something of a tourist attraction. In addition, the Viking ship is the perfect place to live the full experience of the ancient cosmic kingdom.

New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos of New Asgard! (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/VvQYT98ceH) pic.twitter.com/uBYOXQWLBU – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 21, 2021

The exteriors and general shots of New Asgard in the film Avengers: Endgame (2019) were shot in the Scottish fishing village of St. Abbs, but now they have preferred to create something new in Australia. That is why you can see how a blue screen will turn that place into a setting similar to that seen previously.

New Asgard will be very important in history.

Apart from these constructions, we have also been able to see previously how they have created for Thor: Love and Thunder a theater where legendary stories will be performed such as the battle that took place tells the powerful Hela. It was even leaked that the famous goat-drawn cart will be in the movie.

This new installment of Marvel studios will link directly to Avengers: Endgame. So we can see the Guardians of the Galaxy next to God of Thunder and many other characters like Jane foster, Valkyrie, Lady sif, Korg, Zeus or the villain Gorr, whose power rivals the protagonist. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander. In addition the director Taika waititi He has already assured that it will be the craziest thing I have seen so far, so anything could happen.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait for a trailer to be shown, we can see the rest of the films of Marvel studios where has intervened Thor on Disney Plus by following this link.