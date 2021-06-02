Love and Thunder finished filming and so the cast celebrates

After so many months of teamwork, Thor: Love and Thunder finally finished filming and the cast celebrated on social media.

There are still about 11 months until Thor: Love and Thunder lands on the big screen. After so many months of work, with a pandemic in between, the Marvel movie finally finished its filming. This was announced by its director and protagonist of the story, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth. “This movie is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honored to have beaten me up and had a nervous breakdown so you can see it,” the filmmaker wrote in his Instagram post.

He and Chris Hemsworth both shared the same image to celebrate the end of filming for Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris is seen with his characteristic long hair and very voluminous arms, while Taika is wearing the outfit of Korg, his character from Thor: Ragnarok. “We have finished ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and it is also National No Flex Day, so I thought this absolutely relaxed photo was appropriate,” the actor wrote in his Instagram post. “The movie is going to be crazy fucking hilariously funny and it may also touch a chord or two. Much love, much thunder! ”.

What will this new installment be like?

Having released a third installment of Thor that was greeted with applause, Taika Waititi is more than ready to present us with an even crazier new movie. In Thor: Love and Thunder we will find the return of Natalie Portman in the skin of Jane Foster, who this time will have much more prominence and will become the new Thor. We will also see Christian Bale who will put Batman aside and this time he will give life to Gorr, the Butcher God. And as we could see at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy will also be hanging around there, with whom Thor went on a space trip.

On the other hand, it was also announced that Thor: Love and Thunder will have many cameos. Some of them will be Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Sam Neil, who return to play the meta-Thor, Loki and Odin in an Asgardian play. They are joined by Melissa McCarthy, who will play Heda, the villain played by Cate Blanchett in Ragnarok in that play. And that’s not all! It is also said that Russell Crowe will appear giving life to Zeus himself.

The film will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. All other films from Marvel studios already released can be seen in Disney Plus.