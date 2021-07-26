Love and social networks: exhibition, objectification and jealousy

Shutterstock / Anterovium ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/TtgaDeWAITFq_.hqIAVL0Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU2Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sqAG5ZOeIoZtGQjxbvlWqw–~B/aD04NDQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a0c3c45e4fc4433d51edce82c35300b8″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/TtgaDeWAITFq_.hqIAVL0Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU2Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sqAG5ZOeIoZtGQjxbvlWqw–~B/aD04NDQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a0c3c45e4fc4433d51edce82c35300b8″/>

Love is one of the most difficult issues for philosophy to address. Behind a mask of simplicity and romantic superficiality hides a concept of unimaginable depth. And, in our time, social networks and the digital universe have made the already complex analysis of love add condiments that make the task of explaining it more difficult.

As with different events throughout history, the digital world worked and works as an accelerator of processes or perspectives. The COVID-19 pandemic served as an accelerator of digital development and this will increase the effects that I will develop in the next lines.

From showing off to exhibitionism

Social networks have radically changed the way in which young people relate to each other. Using these platforms requires us to exhibit ourselves so that the other knows who they are contacting. But this exhibition, essential for the digital connection to take place, quickly becomes an exhibitionism that inexorably leads to the development of the culture of the show.

This oversized exhibitionism is part of a seduction strategy to capture the attention of the other. While this competition for such attention has existed since time immemorial, the digital world places us in competition with millions of people simultaneously. It is in this environment that a culture of envy and insecurities is consolidated.

A dying Eros

The South Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han develops this theory in his book The Agony of Eros and affirms that “the body, with its exhibition value, is equivalent to a commodity” and explains that this commodification is the culmination of a reifying process of the other. This reification is born from the breaking of the distance between one and the other. Seeing the other so close, so available, strips him of his personality and turns him into a goal to be achieved.

This perception of a social network for encounters as a buying and selling market can be seen more clearly in the apps to find a partner, such as Tinder or Badoo. You show up there, post your best photos and wait for someone to buy what you sell. Meanwhile, dozens of opportunities appear depending on the characteristics that one is looking for. One not only reifies the other through an absurd selection process, but one reifies himself so that the other chooses him.

Read more

Objectify and possess

Something even worse happens when it comes to analyzing social relationships, in general, and love relationships, in particular. The reifying process in which one immerses oneself is crystallized in the act of jealousy. The ability of a digital social network to visualize people means that any reaction from another (a comment on a photo, a “Like” on a comment or a Follow) is seen as an imminent threat that gives rise to the feeling to be jealous.

Zeal, seen as an emotional response when someone perceives a threat to what they consider theirs, is the objectifying act in social relationships. The act of guarding is the culmination of the perception of the other as private property. And like all private property, it must be defended from the threats of the other. This act, mistakenly confused with an act of love, is the depersonalization of the person and a profound limitation of their rights and freedoms.

An old problem with new manifestations

To exemplify this problem I would like to bring a fragment of the Friends series. At the beginning of the third season we can see how Rachel, one of the protagonists and Ross’s partner – another protagonist – meets Mark in a cafeteria and he offers her a job. Of course, this is far from social networks, since the series dates from the mid-90s. Ross, upon learning of the proposal, begins an escalation of jealousy as a result of his insecurity about his relationship with Rachel, escalation that goes as far as sending gifts and singers to their work to mark territory: insecurity and objectification.

Now let’s imagine what the Ross – Rachel – Mark trident would have been like in 2021, with social media close at hand and at a time full of insecurities and narcissism. This ode to oneself that marks the social networks and the desire to show ourselves leads to the insecurities of the other increasing the flow of jealousy in an abrupt way. What Rachel did in her private or work life, away from the eyes of her partner, would be transferred to the public sphere, available for the insecure and obsessive consumption of Ross.

Love as retreat

However, none of the above has to do with love. What’s more, it is the complete opposite of love. By manifesting a reifying feeling, you stop loving the person. Love is diluted because one cannot love an object, a thing. As Theodor Adorno explains, to love is to give the other all the tools to destroy you but to trust that they will not. Only one other can be given that power.

There are various definitions and styles of loving; but I consider that the concept that most fights against objectification is love as withdrawal. I withdraw so that the other is. I put aside my interests so that that person that I love can be set free.

That, for me, is love.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Agustín Joel Fernandes Cabal does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.