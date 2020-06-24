Before the pandemic shutdown, most of its visitors were of Chinese origin

France.- A more humane and open Louvre for a mainly local public: this is how the Parisian art gallery imagines its immediate future, which will start on July 6 with new security measures after a three-month closure due to the pandemic.

The health crisis pushes him to redirect his focus. 75% of its regular visitors are foreigners, with Americans and chinese in the lead and the anticipated drop in tourism will have a direct effect on its rooms, which usually spend a million people a month in summer.

« It is time to come see the Louvre with fewer visitors, » says its president, Jean-Luc Martinez, in the presentation to the press of the device applied to guarantee sanitary requirements.

The Louvre closed its doors on March 13, four days before the start of the confinement in France, and this time has served both to prepare your spaces and to rethink your offer.

The use of the mask will be mandatory from the age of 11 and also the reservation with a defined entry time. In addition, the route will be marked with arrows and in the event of a large influx, or in the most emblematic rooms such as that of La Gioconda, it will not be possible to back down to avoid the crossing of people.

REDUCED OFFER

He Museum It will reopen 70% of its spaces, but the immensity of its collections means that its attractiveness is not diminished by a reduction that affects, among others, the French sculpture rooms of the Middle Ages: the visitor will have more than 30,000 works in 45,000 square meters.

And, as a novelty, there will be experts who, from July 8 to September 20, will respond free of charge and without reservation to questions from the public in eight iconic spaces, such as the apartments of Napoleon III.

A way, according to Martinez, to make the collections more accessible to the profane or local visitor, who may feel intimidated by what has been exposed or lazy to return to see works for which other times they have lacked context.

The time bands will also adapt to these new customs: the Chinese or American tourist prefers to access first thing in the morning, but the gallery anticipates later times for this local public, so there will be more availability as the day progresses.

The Louvre predicts an 80% drop in the number of visitors. With this provision and the health requirements in force, it has adjusted the access conditions to that percentage. It will initially open at 30% of its capacity, waiting to see how the situation evolves.

This crisis has also been noted in its income: « We can assess the losses since closing at around 40 million euros. It is difficult to know if it will worsen in the coming months. Probably, » admits its president.

CONFIDENCE IN THE FUTURE

Confinement came after the success of the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition. His agenda for October includes one focused on the sculptures of the Italian Renaissance, from Donatello to Michelangelo, and another on the also Renaissance Albrecht Altdorfer, German painter and printmaker.

Next year he will focus on archeology and will launch the new design of his website, which will have a more didactic focus: « With the success of the web during confinement, we have seen that people want to be told stories. This crisis health is an accelerator of everything imagined « for the Museumsays Martinez.

The Parisian art gallery, the most visited in the world with 9.6 million people in 2019, is aware that it will take at least two years to recover the old normality, but it faces this period with confidence.

« The palace is more than eight centuries old and the museum opened two years ago. This crisis, of course, is a particular moment, but the Louvre will continue to stand, » stresses its president, who stresses that the purpose of museums is not so much economic as cultural.

Its transformation plan also focuses on 2024, the year of the Olympic Games in Paris and date on which the city will multiply its tourist attraction. « There is no miracle solution. It is necessary to open more hours and more rooms. My duty is to work on that to better host, » concludes Martinez days before the bustle returns to the scene.