The compulsory quarantine has wreaked havoc on the life of any Argentine, and although television personalities generally attend their jobs with some normality, they are not exempt from the subject. Lourdes Snchez I talked about this in “The Problem Show”.

The dancer He is attending “Los Angeles de la maana” very little because he is in charge of taking care of his little son Valentn, and he commented on how his days of confinement have been with him and about the uncertainty that artists have with the whole issue of social isolation.

That is why the drivers from the study asked him about how he copes with this situation that harms celebrities these days, about this the little angel He stressed that his salvation has been social networks, and said: “It seems to me that it is our great source of work, at least in my case. I am very quick for those things. I do not stay depressed, I am very searching, I am very curious and then I try to reinvent myself and not stay. “

Nico Magaldi took advantage of the words of the panelist of “LAM” To give a funny and peculiar twist to the conversion, I asked him if in this “reinventing” his relationship with Chato Prada had come out stronger, especially in matters of privacy.

“No, it’s not that we’re going backwards, but we are not at the peak because … I don’t know … I’m tired!” Snchez Laughing about how the dynamics have been at home with the producer, however, he has an important excuse to justify himself.

“An important fact is that, having a child, I am 24/7 with Valentine …”, he confessed Lourdes about what has her so exhausted and a little distanced, intimately speaking, from her great love. Despite this, she is happy to be able to share a lot with her son.

To end, Argentina He explained what his days of social isolation are: “For me, the most positive thing about quarantine is spending more time with Valentin. What happens to me is that in the morning I dedicate myself 100 percent to being a kindergarten teacher, they send me a a lot of homework and things to do with it. I start doing cartoons, I do gymnastic circuits in the yard. It is not easy, I say ‘homework’ and he says ‘no!’ (…) But it has made progress. “

