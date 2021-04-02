Lourdes become strong at home and manage to beat FC Bidezarra (1-0)

04/01/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The Lourdes won 1-0 at FC Bidezarra this Thursday on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Lourdes came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Baztan. Regarding the visiting team, the FC Bidezarra had to settle for a zero draw against the Murchante. After the scoreboard, the locals were placed in tenth place after the dispute of the match, while the visitors remained in eleventh position at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Tudela team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Sergio shortly before the end, specifically in 1990, thus ending the match with the result of 1-0.

After playing this match on the last day, the two teams finished tied on points, the Lourdes finished as tenth classified, in a position to access the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF Bidezarra as eleventh classified, also instead of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.