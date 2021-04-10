Louisiana teacher’s aide raped foreign student at home while husband was in another room



A 36-year-old teacher’s aide in Louisiana who had been arrested in February for allegedly raping a 16-year-old foreign student faces new charges after other sexual encounters with the minor emerged in the middle of a trip to New orleans.

Kimberly Wellman-Rich was incarcerated last Monday in the prison of that city on charges of carnal knowledge of a young man. The woman was later released after posting a $ 35,000 bond.

That charge in the state is equivalent to statutory rape and indecent behavior, among others.

The new charges are related to allegations that, last January, the alleged aggressor had relations with the young man in a hotel.

Wellman-Rich moved the boy from Jefferson Parish to New Orleans to have sex at a French Quarter hotel.

In mid-February, the defendant, who worked as a special education aide at Edgar Martin Middle School, was arrested in Jefferson Parish on similar charges related to sexual abuse against the young man of European origin who was staying at her home.

The suspect was fired from the study center about two weeks after her arrest on February 11, the Daily Mail report indicates.

The case against the school employee emerged as of January 22 through an anonymous confidentiality to the Police in which the woman was singled out for hosting a minor exchange student at her home in Youngsville, since August 2020, and have sex with him.

When the young man turned 16, they allegedly began the sexual abuse of the adult. The minor allegedly lost his virginity to the woman.

Police interviews as part of the case revealed that the woman’s husband, Jeffrey Rich, 35, was allegedly aware of his partner’s sexual encounters with the minor.

Additionally, the evidence in the hands of the authorities indicates that the couple would have allowed the young man to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol at home.

According to the victim’s testimony, he had sexual encounters with the school aide on multiple occasions, on the sofa, in his bed and in the living room. During some of these exchanges, the abuser’s husband was in the house, but in another room.

On January 15, Wellman-Rich went on a trip to New Orleans with three friends and took the student with him. After visiting several bars, the woman took her friends out of the room they shared to sexually assault the minor.

Upon returning from that journey, the minor supposedly spoke to the pervert’s husband about what was happening, but the man’s attitude did not seem as angry as he expected.

After the confession, the woman had relations with the minor once more.

The man was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor as a result of the new charge against his wife.