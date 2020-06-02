Virgil Abloh, designer for Louis Vuitton’s men’s clothing collections and founder of the streetwear clothing brand Off-White, apologized after being criticized for scolding looting by American protesters.

Stylist Virgil Abloh in Paris 16/01/2020 REUTERS / Charles Platiau

Abloh, the most prominent black stylist in fashion, said in an Instagram post on Monday night that he supports “all movements to eradicate racism and police violence”.

“I am a black man. On a normal trip to the Chicago supermarket, I fear to die. Any interaction with the police can be fatal to me,” he wrote.

Abloh, 39, had been attacked on social media for criticizing looting from stores in Chicago and Los Angeles amid protests against George Floyd’s death.

In a post after a store owned by a fellow streetwear stylist was damaged, Abloh wrote, “It makes me sick.”

Abloh was also criticized for donating $ 50 to an organization that helps protesters’ legal expenses when their creations can cost several hundred dollars or more.

“Yesterday I talked about how my stores and friends were looted. I apologize for looking like my concern for these stores outweighs my concern for our right to protest injustice and express our anger and outrage at this point,” he said on Monday. .

He said his contributions to causes related to the protest movement totaled $ 20,500.

