Louis Vuitton launches its new fragrance collection in Paris

Louis Vuitton took advantage of the Paris Fashion Week to launch its new fragrance collection, Les Extraits.

Louis Vuitton, perfumer Jacqes Cavallier Belletrud and architect Frank Gehry have been working on the new scents for the maison that were unveiled during fashion week in Paris. The resulting collection was called “Les Extraits”, so they brought together different celebrities for a luxurious dinner to present the launch.

Personalities such as Amber Vallett, Anna Wintour, Bella Hadid, Christian Louboutin, Diane Kruger, Florence Pugh, Joan Smalls, Joe Jonas, Katy Perry, Lauren Santo Domingo, Orlando Bloom and Sophie Turner, among other celebrities who attended the event, were able to perceive before than anyone the fragrances of the season by Louis Vuitton whose ethereal design makes them an object of desire.

Cosmetic Cloud, Dancing Blossom, Rhapsody, Stellar Times and Symphony are the five fragrances for which these celebrities were brought together at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. While the aromas are inspired by the Grasse wind in France and the different olfactory notes of the region, the packaging is a miniature sculpture made from a silver sheath.

It is planned that the collection will reach its points of sale in October of this year; However, both the celebrities who gathered in the celebration for this new line of fragrances, as well as the brand itself, has been quite striking in Paris.