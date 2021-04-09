Louis Tomilson with long hair in Mexico broke the Internet

Despite its attempt to go unnoticed With a cap, mask and look change, Louis was identified by his followers who to confirm that it was him they photographed it with zoom at the airport and in some bars and restaurants in Tulum, where he is believed to have traveled to record a new documentary about his life and artistic career.

Before the band broke up, Louis created his record label Triple Strings in 2015 and later released the single “Just Hold On” with Steve Aoki in 2016. That same year, his son Freddie was born, which he had with stylist Briana Jungwirth. In 2017, he released the song “Back To You” with Bebe Rexha, in 2018 he was a judge on The X Factor US and in 2020 he released his new album “Walls”.