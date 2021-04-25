Louis Oosthuizen-Charl Schwartzel, new leaders with a stroke of advantage at the Zurich Classic

04/25/2021 at 12:05 PM CEST

Sport.es

The South African couple of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are the new leaders in the Zurich Classic tournament, of the PGA Tour, upon completing the third round with a record of 63 strokes (-9) to accumulate 197 (-19) and have an advantage.

Oosthuizen and Schwartzel birdied six of their last eight holes to set the best record of the day that raised them to the leadership.

The South African tandem birdied at par 3 of 17 with a putt of just over 10 meters from Oosthuizen and Oosthuizen missed an eagle on par 5 of 18 by 10 centimeters before taking the lead., but frustrated at not having missed the previous putt.

Nine birdies

Oosthuizen felt better as he hugged Schwartzel in recognition of a successful round in a best ball format that included nine birdies.: five from Schwartzel and four from Oosthuizen in the only team event of the PGA Tour regular season.

Schwartzel got the pair going when he birdied No. 4 with a 60-foot putt. The tournament will close this Sunday, with a round of alternative shots.

“It’s going to be difficult tomorrow,” Oosthuizen said. “Anyone who is four shots from the lead has a chance with the format that will be tomorrow … Since the wind is there all week, I think the golf course plays very hard, especially on alternate shots. ”In total, 17 teams were no more than four strokes away.

Leishman and Smith on the hunt

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith also scored 63 to move to a tie for second with a cumulative 198 (-18) jAlong with Americans Cameron Champ and Tony Finau, who scored 67 (-5) after Finau’s birdie.

“Cam is playing very well, putting very well. Today I felt much better with the ball than in the first two rounds,” said Leishman.. “If I can play well and Cam keeps doing what he’s doing, I think we have a good chance.”

Tied for fourth place at 17 strokes under par are the teams of Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler, and the Norwegians Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura., who had shared the lead after the first and second rounds.

Rahm and Palmer, ninth

American Ryan Palmer and Spaniard Jon Rahm, the 2019 defending champions, fired 65 shots (-7) in the third round to stay in contention with 201 (-15) and tie for ninth place with nine other teams.

Saturday’s action included some exceptional shots from players further back on the field, including Sam Ryder’s double eagle from 188 meters at par 5 of the second hole and Wyndham Clark’s 97-meter approach from the muddy edge of a water hazard at 16.

Clark stood in the water barefoot with his pants rolled up and spattered virtually all of himself with mud as he sent his ball to the edge of the green., about five meters from the hole, from where he made the par. Clark and his South African teammate Erik van Rooyen were among the (-15) teams.

Ryder and Doc Redman, who posted 66 (-6) in the third round, were tied for 19th with 203 (-13).