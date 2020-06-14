Loudon Wainwright III (1946) is the son of Loudon Wainwright Junior (1924-1988), who in turn was the son of the first Loudon Wainwright (1898-1942). He is the third and last, as his son was named Rufus (1973), although Loudon Wainwright III’s mother (and Loudon Wainwright Jr’s wife) protested when he found out, claiming that Rufus was a dog’s name. And he was right, says Loudon Wainwright III. An unpronounceable canine name that has not stopped him from succeeding as a musician.

Talent and success are genetic in this dynasty. Rufus’ father is an actor and singer-songwriter, and his father was a writer and columnist for Life when Life was at every coffee table in America. The only anonymous Wainwright (understand me) was – oh, paradox – the original, who died very young.

The orphanhood of Loudon Wainwright Jr is the first arch that Survival Twin holds, a great show that has been hanging on Netflix since 2018 without almost anyone knowing and that my friend Edu Galán urged me to see, knowing how much I was going to impact. After ten minutes I was rigid in the armchair in the living room, fighting against an inexplicable desire to cry that I could not contain. In the shots in which the audience of the theater where it was filmed was seen, spectators as knocked out as I appeared, with their composure spoiled.

Loudon sings songs about his parents, his childhood and his children, and intersperses monologues about his life and recites columns from his father. It is all so delicate, surprising and natural in its mise-en-scene, with that country of American charlatans, that you do not take long to think about your own parents and you intend to live long enough for your son, still a small child, to grow up, get away from you and slam doors in the face.