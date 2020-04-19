Lou Williams is considered one of the best Sixth Men in the history of the NBA, not to say the best of all time, thanks to his scoring role from the second unit since joining the league in the 2005/06 season.

Currently, it has become an essential piece in Los Angeles Clippers from Doc Rivers. Despite the fact that the Angelina franchise has in its starting quintet great stars of the competition such as Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, the key to the great season that this team has made has been the great score that has come from their bench players.

Day 33 without the NBA. Lets go back to Lou Williams dropping 33 and 10 in Oracle to force a Game 6 against Golden State. Lou was single handedly destroying Steph, Klay, KD, Draymond, and Iggy. The 8th seed Clippers beat the Warriors from start to finish in this game. pic.twitter.com/PILiyNVnNq – Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 14, 2020

At 33, Williams has averaged a total of 18.7 points per game this season, having played 60 games and only eight of them as a starter. You are at a point in your career when you cannot be more comfortable. This was stated in a statement to Ross Gold-Onwude, an ESPN journalist. The American player plans to end his career with the Clippers:

“I don’t want to play for anyone else after my stage with the Clippers ends. I identify with this group of players, with this organization. I don’t think I can find this same thing elsewhere. I want to stay here until my retirement, no there is another possible option. “

Lou Williams has a contract with Los Angeles Clippers until the summer of 2021, that is, for one more season (in which he will collect 8 million). His only plan is to renew with his current team, even if he has to reduce his salary for it, since by then he will be almost 35 years old.

