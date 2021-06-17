Lou Williams and his efficient role as “microwave” for an epic comeback

Lou williams He is one of those players capable of changing matches with his innate talent and competitive ability. Despite being far from his best level, with 34 years, the escort of Atlanta Hawks was decisive for his team to culminate a memorable comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers. So much so that when he entered the court the deficit for Georgia was 21 points, and he contributed great numbers to turn the scoreboard, with 15 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and an astonishing 7/10 in field goals. .