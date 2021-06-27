Lou Ferrigno thinks the She-Hulk series should avoid using CGI

Right now the filming of the series “She-Hulk” from Marvel Studios for the Disney + streaming platform. In it we will once again count on the appearance of the Hulk, thus being the second time that Marvel’s Emerald Giant appears on the small screen. It happened in the 70-80 series and we will have it again in the new series that will be released possibly next year.

More than three decades have passed since that television series, but the actor Lou ferrigno I would like to apply a very similar approach. That 70-80 series did not use any CGI, all practical effects to the point that to recreate the Hulk they used the bodybuilder Ferrigno, while Bill Bixby was in charge of giving life to the human part of the character, called in the David Banner series.

All that load of practical effects that Ferrigno advises Marvel Studios to use for the Marvel series. In an interview with TooFab, Ferrigno reflected on the series he made at the time and compared it to more contemporary projects:

Today there is a lot of emphasis on CGI. So you have to go back to the good stories, which is what people want. That’s why three decades of people… I still meet fans of [la serie de televisión] ‘Hulk’ and they tell me how much it affected their lives.

Regarding She-Hulk, he suggested advocating for realism:

I think it’s a good idea, but I think we have to re-educate ourselves with seeing too many special effects because the more authentic and organic the character is, the more credible it will be. You have to see it, because it can work for Star Wars… it can work for different movies, but when you have too much CGI it gets confusing.

The approach to be followed with “She-Hulk” is still unknown. We know that Tatiana Maslany is going to play the main character Jennifer Walters, and it is assumed that in the face of She-Hulk, Marvel Studios is going to do the same thing as with the Hulk in the most recent Marvel movies, do motion capture of Maslany to place his face and gestures about Hulka. In fact, a recent image of the set showed Mark Ruffalo wearing the usual motion suit, which advanced that we will see again the Professor Hulk that we already saw in “Avengers: Endgame”.

In the series we also have Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth returns as Emil Blonsky / Abomination and Jameela Jamil would also be part of the cast as a villain, it is assumed that as the villain Titania. There is no release date for the series yet.

Via information | TooFab