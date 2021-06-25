Lou Ferrigno has some good advice for Marvel Studios

The mythical actor Lou Ferrigno who played the Hulk in the series of the 70s and 80s, knows what is best for the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Before being an actor, Lou ferrigno He was a bodybuilder and has always had an immense body that he adorned with green makeup to be able to play Hulk. Now all these characters from Marvel studios They are made by CGI and although technology has advanced a lot, for him, the realistic effects of the cinema will always be better.

Now Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo will make the leap from cinema to streaming platform Disney Plus. Since the green giant will return to the series She-hulk, so Lou ferrigno he wanted to give his opinion in a recent interview.

“I like Edward Norton’s version because he was very close to Bill Bixby.” Lou Ferrigno began. “You know the show could never be duplicated because Bill was fantastic. Today there is a lot of emphasis on CGI. So you have to go back to the good stories, that’s what people want. That’s why three decades later, I still meet fans of the television series The Incredible Hulk and they mention how much it affected their lives. “

He also complained about the excessive use of CGI.

When asked for her opinion about the actress Tatiana Maslany took on the lead role in She-Hulk, Lou Ferrigno added: “I think it’s a good idea, but I think we have to retrain ourselves not to see too many special effects because the more authentic and organic the character is, the more believable it can be. So we have to see what happens because it can work for Star Wars, it can work for different movies, but you know, when you have too much CGI, it gets confusing. “

All movies and series of Marvel studios can currently be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.