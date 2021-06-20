Lou Ferrigno assures that he has been the best Hulk of all the versions in live-action

It is true that Marvel has a wide range of superheroes within its comics and animated series, however, there are certain characters that have taken over the screens and have won the affection of fans of fantastic hero movies. Before Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man came to establish himself as the hero of the MCU, which incidentally started with him, most loved by the public, Spider-Man and Hulk were among the favorites.

Peter Parker stayed a long time in the animated series accompanying the smallest of the home, but if we talk about the flesh and blood superheroes Bruce Banner marked an important place. In 1977 the live action version of the mighty green man with the series The Incredible Hulk, where the scientist would be interpreted Bill bixby, while his dangerous alter ego was Lou Ferrigno, who was one of the most popular bodybuilders of the time.

It is important to recognize that Ferrigno is to date the actor who has given life to the Hulk the longest, since his 80-episode series, the television movies The Incredible Hulk Returns (1988), The Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989) and The Death of the Incredible Hulk (1990), without neglecting that he has also lent his voice in animated series, video games where the character has a place, and within the same MCU where he recorded some additional voice effects.

Being this the most important character of his career, the actor has remembered what the Hulk means to him since his childhood, making a notable emphasis that he has been the best interpreter of the character. His argument is that he has been the only one who has shown his real body on screen, while all the other actors had to wear costumes and be digitally edited with CGI.

I can’t think of another superhero who isn’t in costume or [con] CGI. I worked really hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. I was not going to let anyone [me] go down to. Hulk was also my hero as a kid.

Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well 👍🏽 # hulkseries #oghulk #nocgiinvolved #dietandexercise #louferrigno #dontmakemeangry pic.twitter.com/ulh3dbx2Qc – Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) June 19, 2021

Although his words make sense, especially since both Mark Ruffalo and Edward Norton had digital intervention, but they also had an important development in their human version. In Eric Bana’s case there isn’t much to defend as the beast was played by director Ang Lee. On the other hand, the productions in which Ferrigno participated were low-budget, and cannot be compared with the blockbusters of today.

Finally, seeing a man painted green would not have much of an impact in the most recent films of the MCU being in the middle of the most expensive special effects. The Hulk has always been a beastly figure that must be much larger than the average man, and stronger, that can only be achieved, visually, with digital intervention. What we could recognize is that the humanized version of Hulk in Avengers: Endgame – 95% did lose part of the essence of the character.

We will have to wait for the series She-hulk to see more about the character that will continue under the interpretation of Mark Ruffalo.