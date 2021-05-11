Lotus would be willing to sell the Elise platform to other manufacturers

Lotus is one of the most exclusive sports car manufacturers in the world. Since the great Anthony Colin Bruce Chapman He founded it in 1952, its history has seen glorious passages and darker ones. Today it is coming out of a deep pothole, but thanks to the money from its new parent, Geely, it will shine again as before. In fact, he is preparing a series of new models that, revolving around electricity, will give something to talk about.

The fact is that, while they arrive and not, the Lotus industrial activity It cannot stop and those responsible are looking for a way to continue making money. One of them has just come to light and, don’t be scared, go through sell your technology to other brands. It already did so in 1973 when it sold to Caterham the platform that gave life to its first model, the Seven. Now, I could go this way and make the life of the Elise do not turn off completely.

Lotus to cease Elise production after 25 years in operation

You have read correctly, yes, and it seems that Lotus would be willing to sell the base used by the Elise to a third manufacturer. Apparently, the managing director of the English car manufacturer, Matt Windle, would have offered some very valuable words on the matter. In them, Automotive News, collects the possibility that it can be sell the technology you use if the right partner arrives at the right time.

Having said these words, the rumor mill machine has set to work. As we have explained before, Caterham bought the patent for the Seven from Hethel’s house. and since then, under a new name, he continues to sell it. Well, now they suggest that they could re-establish a similar business, since Caterham’s new parent company (VT Holdings) would like to build a new model with maximum cost savings.

Related article:

Lotus Final Edition: Elise, Exige and Evora dress up to say goodbye

For the moment Windle has not confirmed if there is a new brand interested in the Elise’s bones.. Nor does he deny that such a possibility exists, although those responsible for the English brand are also focused on other projects. One of the most applauded has to do with him Radford bodybuilder revival. A few days ago we told you about their plans and collaboration with Lotus, but there will be no new details until later.

Patience, because just like Tesla took advantage of the Elise base to give life to his Roadster, another firm could do the same with a similar product. So his legend could live on for many years.

Source – Automotive News