Lotus will still introduce one more fuel-powered car, then focus entirely on designing an all-electric fleet that will bring more efficiency to its future cars.

Governments around the world are putting pressure on car manufacturers to leave behind as soon as possible combustion cars and is dedicated to designing models that emit less polluting gases. This is also the path that Lotus intends to travel, but before it has one last model to present.

The brand itself has confirmed it in an interview, the CEO of Lotus, Phil PophamHe explained to the UK automotive magazine Autoexpress that the brand has one last car with a combustion engine in mind and that it will be out in the next two years. Then will be fully dedicated to electrical equipment.

Lotus collaborated with Tesla on the development of the original Tesla Roadster vehicle, now it’s time to focus on its own fleet and achieve what Elon Musk’s company has already had for a long time. The goal is not only to please governments, the brand considers electrification as an opportunity to improve the efficiency of its cars.

Porsche had recorded 30,000 reservations for its new all-electric vehicle, Taycan, even before it had been unveiled by the manufacturer. The Taycan by Porsche wants to take advantage of the momentum of interest that electric vehicles are arousing in users.

With the new equipment and battery, improvements in the design of the current combustion engines and better weight distribution can be achieved, Popham explained in the interview. This could fit in with one of the brand’s maxims, “Simplify and then add lightness.”

In this new project, Lotus already has the experience of building the Lotus Evija, a 2,000 horsepower (HP) all-electric sports car that can go back to charge in less than 10 minutes with its high power charger.

On the part of the parent, Geely, we find other examples in the Volvo and Polestar fleets. This company has invested up to $ 8 billion in renewing the Volvo brand since 2010. This may mean that both brands end up sharing components in the future in their SUV models, sedans and others, electric.