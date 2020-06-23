Has details reminiscent of the original Exige

Its engine develops 416 horsepower

The Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary is the special edition launched by the British brand to celebrate the model’s two decades of existence. It is based on the Exige Sport 410, has some aesthetic peculiarities and is powered by the already known 416 horsepower engine.

The Lotus Exige is a sports model that was born in 2000. Despite differing in its name from the Lotus Elise, a roadster is basically the coupe variant of it. Over the years different versions have gone on sale. Now, on the occasion of their twentieth birthday, the British launch a special edition called Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary.

LOTUS EXIGE 20TH ANNIVERSARY: EXTERIOR

The main peculiarities that the Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary Compared to conventional versions, they come abroad. For example, the body can be decorated in six different colors. Three of them evoke some that the original model wore, which are Chrome Orange, Calypso Red and Laser Blue. The rest are Saffron Yellow, Motorsport Black and Arctic Silver.

Other details that have included those of Hethel in this version of the Exige with the intention of paying homage to the first, it is the roof painted in body color, the front air intakes or the bulky rear wing.

The ‘410 Sport’ logo appears on both the front wings and the rear bumper along with a silhouette that evokes the original Exige. A number 20 also appears in areas like the rear wing fins.

The wheels, according to Lotus, are ultralight.

LOTUS EXIGE 20TH ANNIVERSARY: INTERIOR

The interior of the Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary It looks more than ever thanks to a wide presence of Alcantara, material that is even found on the steering wheel.

The vehicle comes standard with a digital DAB radio with the possibility of Bluetooth connection.

Cruise control is also standard.

The commemorative logos mentioned on the exterior of the vehicle also have a presence in the passenger compartment, specifically embroidered on the seats and on a plaque.

LOTUS EXIGE 20TH ANNIVERSARY: MECHANICS

Lotus has not communicated changes to the engine of the Demand 20th Anniversary. Based on the Sport 410 version, it follows that its engine is the same 3.5-liter V6 that it equips. Develops 416 horses of power and allows the sports car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 3.4 seconds. Its top speed is 288 kilometers / hour.

The box of change is manual of six.

Nitron shock absorbers adjustable in three positions are standard.

Lotus has not communicated the weight of this version, but the logical thing is that it hardly differs from that announced by the original model: 1,054 kilos.

LOTUS EXIGE 20TH ANNIVERSARY: PRICE

He Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary It arrives as a limited edition, although the brand has not determined how many units it will manufacture. Its starting price in the United Kingdom is 79,900 pounds, which at the current exchange rate is about 88,000 euros.

