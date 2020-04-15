Only 130 units of the electric sports car will be manufactured

Its four engines deliver 2,000 horsepower

The Lotus Evija 2020 is an electric hypercar that is under development. The car was unveiled in July 2019, although it has since undergone an intense test program with a view to manufacturing that will begin in the summer of 2020. It delivers 2,000 horsepower. Its price starts from 1.5 million pounds sterling, which in exchange is 1.7 million euros. Its production is limited to 130 units, all sold in advance.

The Evija is the first electric car of the British firm. In November 2019, public tests began at the Hethel aerodrome and in December he traveled to Italy to continue his set-up. In April 2020, the company has released its configurator. When operational, it will rival models of the caliber of the Pininfarina Battista, Aspark Owl and Rimac C_Two.

LOTUS EVIJA 2020: OUTDOOR

The Lotus Evija is a car that measures 4,459 millimeters in length, 2,000 millimeters in width and 1,112 meters in height, weighing 1,680 kilos. A very light weight for an electric, thanks to a chassis that is a single piece of carbon fiber that includes the cabin and the front and rear frame anchors. The lower part of it has been molded as a diffuser, without the need for added parts.

Its profile is not as disruptive as that of other contemporary hypercars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie, but its most distinctive feature is the shape of its rear light cluster, which makes it instantly recognizable.

Impressive lateral air intakes that go beyond simple cooling to find the desired Venturi effect contribute to its aerodynamics. The rear wing is mobile and smart, and has a DRS system to scratch a few kilometers / hour on straights.

The Evija uses 20-inch wheels on the front axle and 21 inches on the rear, both with AP Racing carbon discs and Pirelli Trofeo R tires. The suspensions are competition and the steering is electro-hydraulic.

In April 2020, the brand released the Evija configurator, which shows customers through a touchscreen. It allows us to appreciate the car in all its glory in the multiple customization options offered by the brand.

In fact, to individualize the experience, each car will be delivered with a book edited ex professo with images of the assembly process of that unit in question, in order for the owner to value his latest acquisition.

LOTUS EVIJA 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Lotus Evija is that of a high-performance car, as it could not be otherwise for a creation of 2,000 horses. This is embodied in carbon seats, a competition-inspired steering wheel and a minimalist instrument panel that puts the pragmatic before the colorful. The abundance of physical commands in the center console, which seems to go against the general trend of the industry, is striking.

LOTUS EVIJA 2020: MECHANICAL

The Lotus Evija has four electric motors, one on each wheel. Each delivers 500 horsepower, so combined they reach 2,000 horsepower. The torque is at 1,700 Newton meter.

Lotus promises an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour in less than three seconds, a top speed of more than 320 km / hour and a 0-300 in less than nine seconds.

Its lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 70 kilowatt hours. The brand promises a range of 400 kilometers in WLTP cycle, a feat for such a small battery. Even so, that figure is expected to decrease in case of applying a sport driving.

The Evija will be compatible with an 800 kilowatt supercharger, so that the most impatient owners will be able to recharge the batteries in just 8 minutes. If you only have a 350 kilowatt charger on hand, the car will go from 0% to 80% in 12 minutes.

LOTUS EVIJA 2020: PRICES

The Lotus Evija 2020 starts from 1.5 million pounds sterling, which in exchange is 1.7 million euros. Its production is limited to 130 units, all of them sold in advance.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/15/2020 Lotus shares images of the Evija configurator. 03/06/2020 Lotus confirms that all production of the Evija planned for 2020 has already been sold. 12/16/2019 New photos from a test at Hethel; tested with almost production interior. 11/22/2019 Dynamic circuit testing begins with a functional model. 08/26/2019 Model’s presence at the Pebble Beach Elegance Contest. 07/16/2019 Presentation of the car.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.