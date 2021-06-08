Lotus Emira: With this new teaser they announce the date of their official debut

It seemed that Lotus it would end up succumbing to the clutches of bankruptcy, but no, it has not. Thanks to Geely’s large checking account, little by little, he is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. With the Evija they have taken a first step, but they still have a long way to go. Especially since they must create, almost from scratch, a new range of models. But in addition, they still have to take on the challenge of electrification and present it in an attractive way to all your customers.

However, while they are fine-tuning their electrical technology, they have decided to launch a latest sports car equipped with a heat engine. As you already know it is about the Lotus emira, the same one that will take over from the Elise, Exige and Evora. Well, it seems that their development is very advanced, so much so that the teasers showing some of its details are coming. But it is not the only thing, since the house of Hethel has just announced when it will be debut.

The official presentation of the Lotus Emira will take place on July 6 in Hethel

If we look closely at the photo, we can see the upper half of the sports steering wheel that the Emira will have. It is wrapped in Alcantara and features yellow accents for the seams and the central 12 o’clock mark. The Lotus logo is the new one, already seen on the Evija, and is flanked by the controls located on the steering wheel arms. But there is another detail that we cannot ignore: the paddles to manage the automatic transmission.

This detail confirms that the Emira will be available with an automatic transmission. The question that remains is whether there will also be a manual box or not. But be careful, there is another detail of this teaser that we cannot ignore. The new Emira will have a configurable digital instrument panel. The different configurations to choose from can be seen in the attached video. However, the design chosen for the Tour and Sport modes stands out.

Lotus Emira: Hethel’s new sports car can be seen in these teasers

Accompanying the publication of these teasers we have details about his arrival to production. Lotus officials have announced that the Norfolk and Norwich facilities have been upgraded. In addition, the labor force has increased with the hiring more than 200 new workers. For this, Geely has put on the table an investment package valued at more than 100 million British Pounds (more than 116 million €).

Last but not least, announce that the new Lotus Emira already has an official date for its debut. According to the press release, the new Lotus sports car will be officially unveiled at Hethel on Tuesday, July 6. Therefore, we will be very attentive to all the movements that they can give in this regard.

Source – Lotus – Lotus by Twitter