Lotus Emira: Hethel’s new sports car can be seen in these teasers

TO Lotus he won the lottery when Geely decided to take over all of its capital stock. If it hadn’t been for them, they wouldn’t exist today, especially since their accounts were in a very delicate situation. The transformation they are experiencing has not been instantaneous, as they have been working in this direction for several years. Not in vain, the Evija It has been a turning point in its history. Mostly because it is one hundred percent electric and very powerful.

However, the existence of the Hethel house cannot be based on a single model, and less on a niche. To give continuity to the lineage they are already working on a series of models, more salable. The SUV’s They are in the waiting queue but before arriving we will know other proposals. One of the first already has a name and surname: Lotus emira And if all goes according to plan, it will keep the essence of the house. We tell you some of its secrets …

The Lotus Emira will officially debut in society on July 6

To announce the debut of the Lotus Emira the brand has published a handful of teasers. In these images, black takes all the leading role. However, we can see some of the lines that will shape the design of this new sports car. Especially on the front, which reveals the Full LED headlights and the volume of the front wheel arch. The rear is very sporty, with a very pronounced hip and an air vent over the “C” pillar.

If we put together this amalgam of remnants we can see that the designers inspiration has drunk from Evija. To see if we are, or not, correct, we will have to wait until next July 6. Then it will be time to remove the cover and get to know all its details in depth. Not in vain, there is a detail that will surely make your soul happy. As we have been able to know the Lotos Emira will have a heat engine under its hood.

For now It is unknown if it will continue to use the Toyota V6 gasoline block or if he will bet on another solution. It would not be strange for Geely to change suppliers, especially since it has Volvo in its portfolio of firms. Nor if, even maintaining this tradition, they will bet on hybridization, even if it is mild. What they have explained is the meaning of his name. Emira derives from (E-meer-a) which would mean something like “leader” or “commander.”

What is clear is that the Lotus Emira will be the relief of the Elise and Exige, so with very little certainty that you do better than them. Of course, the sensations and driving so dynamic and pure that give off one and the other model will be difficult to match. Or if…?

