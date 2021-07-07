Lotus emira global launch | Motor

Following its acquisition by Geely, Lotus embarked on a phase of change and preparation for the future that has included a significant investment in its plants and the promise of electric vehicles. However, as a bridge between the past and that future, the brand presented the Emira, a replacement for the Elise, Exige and Evora, its last purely combustion engine car and arguments to cope with the Porsche Cayman and Alpine A110.

To fulfill this task, which is not easy at all, the Lotus Emira it continues to adhere to the classic brand recipe and has added some necessary ingredients to fulfill its objective: higher sales volume. This means that it must be friendly enough to be an everyday vehicle (without the compromises of its predecessors) and capable enough to remain a benchmark in performance and driving.

Thus, the Lotus Emira will be equipped with systems such as cruise control, Anti-collision braking, Lane Keeping Alert, Lane Departure Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, keyless ignition and electrically adjustable chairs. There are cup holders, a space for the mobile phone, a touch screen for the infotainment system and up to 359 liters of luggage space (in the trunk plus the space behind the chairs).

In part the result of this is a weight of up to 1,405 kg when configured with the supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that is still supplied by Toyota, although It can also be configured with the 2.0-liter turbo from Mercedes-AMG that we already know in the A45 S. The brand has not yet given power figures for each one and has only limited itself to saying that they will be between 360 and 400 horses, and that the most powerful would complete the 0 to 100 km / h in just under 4.5 seconds assisted by a Launch Control.

With this information we would think that the 400 horsepower Lotus Emira would be the one with the AMG engine (remember that it achieves 416 horsepower in the A45 S) and that it would be limited to the DCT automatic transmission. This is one of three streams to be offered, the other two being an automatic and a manual, but they have not specified which one can be configured with which engine.

Likewise, different suspensions will be offered according to what the clients want. For those who are going to use their Lotus Emira mainly as a daily vehicle and sporadic road trips there will be the Tour, somewhat smoother but without neglecting the necessary stiffness for a “happy” handling. By contrast, the Sport has “a slightly stiffer set-up for improved dynamic capability.”

The steering is always hydraulic instead of having an electric assistance and the 20-inch wheels can have tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 developed specifically for the Emira with a focus more on the track than on the street.

All these features are what Lotus hopes will be more than enough to cope with the Porsche Cayman, in addition to a base price of £ 60,000 in his native England. Its public debut will be during the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​that starts tomorrow and will go on sale in the middle of next year.

