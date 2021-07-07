Lotus Emira 2022: photos and official data

The Lotus emira it tastes like farewell. This mid-engined sports car is a tribute to the internal combustion and petrolheads that have brought the Hethel brand to where it is today. Will be the last un-electrified and unhybridized Lotus carBefore hybrids, electric cars and even SUVs came to Lotus. Even being a sports car and aimed at a passionate audience, it already represents a paradigm shift with respect to the brand’s past: it is the most practical and “usable” car of the brand.

Aesthetically inspired by the brand’s electric future

The Lotus Emira takes inspiration from the Lotus Evija at the design level. It is a car larger than an Elise or an Exige: at 4.41 meters in length, it is also larger than an Alpine A110 or a Porsche 718 Cayman. All in all, its design is perfectly recognizable as that of a Lotus. The shape of the headlamps captivates us, and their angular surfaces are not only beautiful, they are designed with great aerodynamic performance in mind. The side gills and its rear design are even more similar to those of the electric hypercar.

As standard, its wheels will be 20 inches in diameter.

A new platform, a new heart

The Lotus Emira is built on a deep evolution of the Lotus Evora platform. The Lotus Emira replaces the Lotus Elise, the Lotus Exige and the Lotus Evora. It is a more versatile car, perhaps less radical. At the level of planning, it is a car much closer to an Evora than to a Exige. Its platform is called “Elemental” internally, and in principle, it will dispense with hybridization, contrary to the rumors that anticipated its presentation. As for its engines, it will be available with two mechanical options.

The first is a turbocharged engine four-cylinder, specifically developed … by Mercedes-AMG! A pointy 360 hp turbo engine: everything points to the M133 of the first generation of the Mercedes A 45 AMG. This propellant will be associated, with all security, to an automatic gearbox of double clutch and seven relations. The Lotus Emira will continue to be available with a 3.5 V6 engine supercharged by compressor, of Toyota origin and 400 hp. This engine will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Its weight is considerable. It is about 300 kilos heavier than an Alpine A110S.

Optionally, it can also be ordered with an automatic six-speed gearbox. The performance has not been fully detailed, but we know that the most powerful version of the car will reach 290 km / h, we know that it will accelerate to 100 km / h in less than 4.5 seconds and we know that its lighter version will have a curb weight of 1,405 kilos. By approach, it is confirmed that the Lotus Emira is more of a spiritual successor to an Evora than to an Elise or a Exige. A rival for cars like the Porsche 718 Cayman.

More technological and practical than ever

Lotus has placed great emphasis on the daily usability of the Emira, on moving away from that radical and intractable car image of its predecessors. For this, its interior has a multitude of USB ports for charging phones, storage compartments in doors and center console or a 10.25-inch screen for the infotainment system – elements that we could not take for granted in other Lotus. This system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the car boasts driving aids such as autonomous emergency braking.

Its equipment is at the height of what is expected in a vehicle of the year 2021.

At the storage level, there is a 151-liter space behind the front seats, enough for two cabin bags. In addition, under the front hood, there is a trunk of no less than 208 liters. Therefore, the car has as much cargo space on board as we would have in a SEAT Ibiza. The Lotus Emira can now be ordered and the first deliveries will take place next spring. For the moment, Lotus estimates a sale price, to be refined with the taxes of each country, in the around 72,000 euros.