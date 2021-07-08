Lotus Emira 2022: in-depth video

This is the Lotus emira. It is the first Lotus developed under the umbrella of the Chinese giant Geely and it is not only the replacement for the Lotus Elise, Lotus Exige and Lotus Evora… it will be the last Lotus without hybridizing or electrifying. A true tribute to the brand’s past and to internal combustion, whose video analysis We present you in detail behind these lines. The Emira is built on a new platform, made from extruded aluminum, bonded together with a very strong industrial glue.

It is the system that Lotus has used to build cars for the last two decades, and we could consider its chassis as a profound evolution of the present in the Lotus Evora, with which it even shares a wheelbase. Before entering flour, you should know that this Lotus supposes a certain paradigm shift from other Lotus of the past: it is a car more technological, more practical, more versatile … and heavier than the Elise or Exige. I would dare to say that we can consider it a spiritual successor to the Evora.

Lotus Emira design

The work of the Lotus designers has been excellent. It is instantly recognizable as a Lotus, and it has an obvious family resemblance to the Evija, the brand’s electric hypercar. It is only 2 cm longer than a Lotus Evora, but visually it looks like a smaller car.

Its wheels are 20 inches in all versions.

Perhaps it is because of its small LED optics or its very short overhangs, but it is a compact looking car. Although it is the aerodynamics that dictates the shape of the body, Lotus has dispensed with active aerodynamic solutions to channel the air. The large air intakes for the engine and the beautiful rear are striking, reminiscent of the huge openings at the rear of the Evija.

A practical and well finished interior

Lotus wants us to stop thinking of its cars as spartan, cumbersome and poorly equipped machines. In the Lotus Emira they have decided to incorporate storage solutions in doors and center console, USB ports to charge mobile devices and even automatic emergency braking.

What’s more, they have pampered the ergonomics and finishes of the vehicle. The sports seats and the steering wheel are upholstered in suede leather and the controls on the center console and steering wheel have a high apparent quality – yes, the connection with Geely and Volvo is obvious. A 12.3-inch digital instrumentation accompanies the central screen of the infotainment system, compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Its seats can be electric, and it can mount a hi-fi equipment.

Lotus wants the owners of an Emira to use it on a daily basis and use it for long journeys. For this reason, they have pampered their practicality: behind the seats there is a space of 151 liters for travel bags and in the front trunk, of 208 liters, a large suitcase fits.

Engines of the Lotus Emira

The Lotus Emira will be available with two mechanics. The access engine will be a four-cylinder turbo origin Mercedes-AMG, the same handcrafted M139 that we can find in the more sporty A-Class. Lotus sets it up and mounts it in the Emira with a maximum power of 360 hp, one point below its German specification. This engine connects to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The top of the range is still the 3.5 V6 engine supercharged by Toyota origin compressor, a 400 hp engine that can be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic gearbox. Although Lotus has not communicated more details, we know that the Emira will be able to do the 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km / h.

Those who want more radical behavior can equip the Lotus Drivers Pack.

The most controversial figure is a curb weight of at least 1,405 kilos. Although Lotus claims that its adaptive suspension and heights will earn it enormous stability and great cornering, we cannot ignore the fact that it is 400 kilos heavier than a Lotus Elise and 300 kilos heavier than an Alpine A110S, one of the their direct rivals. We will have to wait to test it in a good section of curves to be able to make a better value judgment.

Rivals of the Lotus Emira

With the Lotus Emira, the Hethel brand seeks a wider audience, an audience that until now considered the Lotus too radical. It is the first stone of an expansion plan financed by Geely that a future even contemplates the launch of a sports crossover. An idea that currently terrifies the most staunch and radical fans, but which is the fate of the times we live in.

By approach, among its most direct rivals we find the Porsche 718 Cayman, especially in its GTS versions, and the Alpine A110 and A110S. We could also consider the most basic Porsche 911 as rivals to the Lotus Emira, in addition to the veteran Jaguar F-Type.

Price and marketing

The Lotus Emira can now be ordered in the dealer network from the British brand, and the first deliveries will take place next spring.

