The British firm develops a new platform

It would arrive in 2021 and would be the last combustion sports car of the brand

The Lotus Elan may be close to becoming a reality again, in which case it will become a tall rival for models like the Porsche 718 Boxster or BMW Z4.

The Lotus Elan it is close to becoming a reality again. Autocar said in 2019 that it could receive the green light within two years and now Bloomberg assures that the model will be a reality in 2021, and that it will thus become the brand’s latest combustion sports car.

If these plans are carried out, it will be the second return of a model that has already been in force between the periods 1962-1975 and 1989-1995. This would be his third generation.

The new Lotus Elan It is one of the models that the brand has in mind to create from what will be its new platform. This will replace the one currently used by the Elise and the Exige, two vehicles that the new Elan must overcome in terms of interior space.

If the Lotus plans are fulfilled, the new Elan It will be a two-seater convertible that will be above the Lotus Elise in terms of size and performance. That will lead him to rival two high-flying Germans such as the Porsche 718 Boxster and the BMW Z4.

The leak of these future plans shows that Lotus will continue with its philosophy of creating light cars in which dynamic behavior prevails despite the fact that a SUV it also appears on its horizon. As has happened with other manufacturers of postin, those of the Geely Group they need to balance accounts, and what better than a vehicle of these characteristics to achieve it. Porsche it already did it with the Cayenne and later with the Macan, while other manufacturers such as Lamborghini and Ferrari they have their examples in the Urus and in the future Pureblood.

