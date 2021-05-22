Lotto 6/49 draw for Saturday, May 22, 2021: results

05/22/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Here you can check the results of today’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, is made up of the following numbers: 6, 11, 12, 14, 39 and 45. The plus number has been 5, the complementary number has been 26 and the refund has been the number 9. Associated with this raffle, a number of The Joker has been drawn, which has been the 143020.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. On this occasion there have been no winners of the six numbers with the plus number, so the prize will be increased to the prize of the next draw.In addition, since no winning bet of 6 hits is found without the plus, the prize will be accumulated to the next pot. day. As there are no matchmakers of five numbers plus the complementary one, the prize will go to the pot of this same category in the next draw.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward6 hits + P 014,630,778.22 € 6 hits 07,315,389.11 € 5 hits + C 057,216.32 € 5 hits 04,673.48 € 4 hits 8,670.64 € 3 hits 1,6269.19 € Refund € 9.3941.00

Full The Joker Prize Table:

Rules of the game for Lotto 6/49

It is a raffle organized by the Autonomous Entity of Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat that is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Its mechanics consists of the selection of six numbers from a block of 49 numbers (from 1 to 49), as well as a refund from 0 to 9 that will be printed on the ticket. In addition, on the ticket itself there will be another number from 0 to 9 called a plus number. The selection of the six numbers can be done in three different ways:

Simple bet: by directly choosing the six numbers among the 49 in the table.

Multiple bet: seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 numbers are chosen to have a better chance of matching the six numbers drawn.

Combinations: Four or five numbers are taken and combined with the rest of the non-chosen numbers to form more possible combinations.

At the time of submitting the bet for the Lotto 6/49, it is possible to request the Joker, so that each ticket in the draw is assigned a six-figure number that opts for different categories of fixed prizes.

What is the Lotto 6/49 draw schedule?

Lotto 6/49 draws are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays weekly at 9:00 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, l’Entitat Autònoma de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat.