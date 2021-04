“La loteríiiiia”, wrote the interpreter of ‘Con Altura’ in her Instagram stories. She also uploaded a video where she shows her nails and we love that the design is faithful to the original cards.

(Instagram @ rosalia.vt)

The lottery is a game that will never go out of style and Rosalía has just proven it. This design was made by Yvett G, a Mexican nail artist which is based in California and is known for its extra long acrylic nail designs.

(Instagram @ rosalia.vt)