The brand-new College Player of the Year and serious candidate to be a lottery pick in the next draft declared himself eligible today. We talk about Obi Toppin, forward of the University of Dayton, who announced today in his networks that he will hire an agent and that he will not complete his university cycle in the NCAA.

Toppin came to Dayton as a filler in 2017 and didn’t even play in his first year, but he has been uncovered as a special talent and an almost certain lottery pick. In his last year he has averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, with an incredible 63.3% from the field and 39% from triples.

Also projected as a forward or power forward with a lot of range to play, the University Player of the Year for AP and the unanimous choice for the All-America team will surely have a new NBA team in a few months. And it will undoubtedly be one of the first to be named.

Once again Thank You Flyer Nation

Love you always

Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/NOa3pMtGDM

– obadiah (@ otoppin1) March 25, 2020

