The Strokes are set apart in modern music history. This project set in motion the desire of many to make rock at the beginning of this millennium, based on heavy riffs and lyrics that had brutal sincerity. Since the classic Is This It, they were the most exciting in an apparently endangered genre.

Wow it was a trip on Julian Casablancas, Albert Hammond Jr., Nick Valensi Nikolai Fraiture Y Fabrizio Moretti, who have released five studio albums, a couple of EPs and many alternative projects to The Strokes.

Enveloped in general suspicion about when they would release a new album, rumors about fights between them and the self-destructive magnetism of their vocalist, they finally released The New Abnormal, the first album in seven years, produced by the legendary Rick Rubin (AC / DC, RATM, Metallica).

We were a little afraid of how smart the title was, in this new and abnormal reality, in which we find ourselves locked up, at least with new music from a band of this size.

The biggest achievement and spoiler of this album, is that Casablancas joined the worlds of Strokes and Voidz with enough success, uniting the musicality and riffs of his first band, with themes and textures of the alternate. Also, Hammond and Valensi were very nailed to guitar work, which again feels fun and complex, with responses from one lyre to another throughout the album.

The opener “The Adults Are Talking” is a jewel in the work of guitars, silences and Julian shines with a clean voice, contrasting to his beginnings with a raspy and angry voice. The words insist on throwing at the social circles that control the world, in a perfectly composed ballad. For a moment, we thought the wait was worth it.

These five friends, as seen in their new series derived from the quarantine, bring nine songs that give 45 minutes of new material. Well, not everything, since they used two other songs note by note. Dancing With Myself by Billy Idol is the basis of “Bad Decisions”, and “The Ghost In You” of The Psychedelic Furs, is “Eternal Summers.”

The album feels alive, they add pieces of conversations between the band, which makes us feel like we have a good rehearsal. Recording in the studio Shangri La, and the production is masterful and the precise levels in the distortion are appreciated, the new textures (mention of the synths of “Why Are Sundays So Depressing?”).

Casablancas is committed to singing better, something that makes a couple of records did not surprise us, he polished his highs and even screams, which he uses much less. Hopefully we will see the same thing live. The best example of this is “Selfless”, in which your voice goes up to where it can go:

Any fan is thrilled that this album is a relaunch of the Strokes in the band’s relationship and in music production. Unlike the first albums, in which Casablancas takes the composition credit, in this one, they have the credit as The Strokes, collectively. The cover is a work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, in tribute to the legendary jazz drummer, Charlie Parker. You can buy the luxury edition with a beautiful white vinyl and a book around here.

The nine songs are laden with concepts and Julian’s visions on various themes: controlled society, past relationships, love failure, and New York. “Ode to the Mets” is one of the best moments of this new phase of the Strokes. Pure melancholy, an organ and the desire to recover the old days, close the album perfectly. Here he describes his ability as a lyricist, simple and effective, he conveys a special sadness:

For those of you who have seen the Strokes live, with the recent “greatest hits” setlists, watching this album tour will be a totally different experience, and some kind of renovation was needed for the Americans. Thinking about the new ballads sung live, or totally different songs like “The Adults Are Taking” or “At The Door”, excites us a lot.

Denser ballads like “Selfless” and “Not The Same Anymore” make us dance slowly as we sing about romantic songs. In these reflections Casablancas showed off, with several phrases that we will steal ourselves to apply in a relationship.

We would have appreciated that all the ideas, musical and lyrics, would have had more extension, because the wait was long. Perhaps the duration of an hour, with 2 or 3 more songs, would have left us satisfied and with more content to enjoy.

Tracklist

1. “The Adults Are Talking”

2. “Selfless”

3. “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”

4. “Bad Decisions”

5. “Eternal Summer”

6. “At the Door”

7. “Why Are Sundays So Depressing”

8. “Not the Same Anymore”

9. “Ode to the Mets”