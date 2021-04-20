Lots of color, so are the new Apple iPhone, iMac and AirTag

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, with the new colored iMac. (Photo: Apple Inc. via Reuters)

Apple’s new iPhones, iMac, and AirTags received a color renewal and technology that the Cupertino, California firm made clear during its Spring loaded.

Color was the protagonist of the first of Apple’s events in 2021 in which presents its news.

The firm that leads Tim cook It is clear that the new reality is its market, and that is why it bet on home office with its new products with higher productivity, higher quality components and power and new services.

Welcome to the Purple iPhone

The iPhone is always one of the protagonists of Apple presentations and this Spring Loaded 2021 was no exception.

Signature presented the model in purple which will be available for the iPhone 12 and also for the Mini version.

The iPhone 12 family not only receives a new colorful member, but also maintains high performance lenses for photos and video.

Orders for the new iPhone in purple can be made from this Friday, April 23, while the sale will open in general on April 30.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up the new purple iPhone. (Photo: Apple Inc. via Reuters)

Learn more about the iPhone 12: Apple introduces iPhone 12 with 5G technology

Color iMacs are back

Green? yellow? Orange? Red? It seems that now the most difficult decision to choose an iMac will be the color, beyond its features.

Apple turned to its origins and recovered the colors of its iconic logo when the apple that identifies it was lined with stripes in shades of green, yellow, orange, red, purple and blue.

This may interest you: The digital inheritance: the data we leave when we die

Apple brought back a bit of its history by printing their original colors on the new iMac. (Photo: Apple Inc. via Reuters)

These same colors now give more life to their desktop iMac models, which also maintain the silver tone.

But the new iMac not only received an aesthetic update, they are also now thinner, with a screen only 11.5 millimeters thick.

In its entrails it is equipped with one of its new M1 chip processors, designed after its break with Intel.

Starting with its new commitment to work from home, Apple team up to the new iMac with a 4.5K retina screen of 24 inches and 11.3 million pixels; plus a 1080 pixel camera for Facetime, a higher-quality six-speaker system and microphones.

A more powerful iPad Pro

If the iPad was already a favorite tool, the new version of its Pro series will gain a lot of ground among Apple users.

The new version was equipped with the M1 chip of great power in an eight-core CPU.

The internet connection will be better used because this new iPad Pro will run in 5G, it will have compatibility to control PS5 and Xbox, as well as a Thunderbolt and USB4 port.

The new iPad Pro was equipped with the new M1 chip, which makes it more powerful. (Photo: Apple Inc. via Reuters)

New AirTags

Don’t you know where you left your backpack? Resolved issue with Apple’s new AirTag, a device that uses Find My, to find any object that has it placed.

The accessory is a small disk that can be held by means of a keychain, Apple plans to sell it in a pack of four for $ 99 or individually for $ 29.

The new AirTags will be used to find any object. (Photo: Apple Inc. via Reuters)

Podcast Subscription

During Spring Loaded, the firm headed by Tim Cook also introduced services such as new podcast subscriptions, which seek to make content creators monetize and users have access to ad-free products.