Lots of cereal bars? Do you have juice instead of water? 6 tips to lose the 5 pounds you always have extra

We all want to enjoy a healthy weight, it is well known that it is the key that leads to good health and an aspect that intervenes in our emotional state. Even considering the excess of information we currently have on trends, diets and supplements that promise the best and fastest results, losing weight is not an easy task Much less maintain it! In fact, one of the main problems that arise along the way is that there comes a time when weight loss stops and it is very likely that there are a few kilos to lose. Also after following a too restrictive diet you are likely to experience the famous “rebound effect”.

Experts estimate that the last 5 pounds (2,276 kg) are often the hardest to lose. Based on this, we took on the task of compiling some of the most important advice from the experts to prevent you from getting bogged down on the road and achieving your goals fully. You will feel better than ever!

1. You drink sports drinks

In general the wide range of sweetened beverages are simply a deadly enemy of weight loss. A very normal mistake to make is drinking sports drinks as part of your exercise routine, however we have news: a seemingly healthy, electrolyte-filled 20-ounce sports drink often it may contain too much sugar. In such a way that the most important thing will be to find a natural and healthy drink alternative that is a good ally to enhance sports performance and recovery. Otherwise you will only be adding empty calories in your day and it will be counterproductive to create the calorie deficit necessary to lose weight. The best recommendations are natural, coconut water (100% natural) and some green smoothies.

2. High intake of protein bars

It has been proven that one of the products that people consume the most when they are on a diet and start an exercise routine are protein bars. However, on many occasions some bars that are sold as healthy, can reach contain hundreds of calories in a small serving and up to 18 grams of fat, this without counting the sugar. The best alternative is to prepare homemade bars and bet on other natural and nutritious snacks. Bet on foods such as fruits, vegetables, oatmeal, cheese and low-fat yogurt, whole grains, avocado, egg, and chicken. The general rule of thumb is to choose foods that are low in calories, that provide protein for muscle building and complex carbohydrates to replenish energy.

3. You eat the worst late-night snacks

Everything has been said about the lousy habit of eating at nightHowever, it is not what causes weight gain; the real problem is the type of food that we usually consume especially after dark. Many people tend to relax in the evening and tend to watch their favorite series with comforting and easily accessible foods that are caloric and long-term deteriorate health. Common examples include: crackers and cookies, French fries, ice cream, desserts, pizza, hamburgers, and fast foods. For those nights of cravings, bet on eating red fruits with a little yogurt, dried fruits such as almonds and walnuts, cottage cheese and artisan peanut butter.

4. You don’t eat enough snacks throughout the day.

Many people tend to skip snacks in order to “Save calories” and accelerate weight loss. However, it is a bad habit especially in the long term, in fact it almost always ends up being counterproductive. It is a habit that increases cravings, tends to cause anxiety to eat and leads to a higher caloric intake, worst of all, it tends to significantly damage the metabolism. Therefore, the best recommendation is to be respectful of the body and provide it with good food sources of energy throughout the day. You will feel better than ever, it will improve concentration and physical performance Even the mood! The suggestion of the specialists is to eat a light and nutritious snack, three hours after the main meals.

5. You do not plan the menus of the day in advance

Not planning the weekly purchases and with it the menus, is one of the major mistakes that affect the path of weight loss. In such a way that it is very likely that you end up neglecting the diet and combining the foods badly. The best thing you can do is be organized with your diet and training plan, it not only ensures good results It can be incredibly motivating! Bet on making a shopping list and cooking healthy and balanced dishes on Sunday, it will be easier for you to eat healthy throughout the week.

6. You don’t drink enough water

Without adequate water consumption, weight loss becomes more complicated, low levels of hydration affect digestion and proper evacuation. Water is the basic nutrient to guarantee the proper functioning of organs and systems, in addition it not only keeps us hydrated and with good energy: plays a key role in hormonal balance and metabolism. Staying well hydrated is key to controlling cravings, regulates appetite and helps us avoid overeating. Whenever you feel hungry even after having eaten, try drinking a glass of water, on many occasions we often confuse hunger with thirst.

