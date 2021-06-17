Lots of action and rhythm according to the first opinions of Black Widow

The embargo on the first opinions of “Black Widow” / “Black Widow” has risen on social networks. It will not be until June 29 when the reviews of the film are published, but we can already have a first idea of ​​what is the general opinion of the press that has been able to enjoy the film.

After two years, since “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, Marvel Studios has a theatrical release again. The movie that should have arrived more than a year ago will finally hit the big screen on July 9. In fact, the pre-sale of movie tickets has already started in many theaters, or will do so in a matter of a few days.

The first opinions that come from the film they are especially positive, highlighting its component of action, emotion and a frenetic rhythm. The action, a common element already in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is applauded, and the performances of Florence Pugh and David Harbor, who respectively play Yelena Belova and Alexi Shostakov / Red Guardian, are especially applauded. The latter is branded as fun, but indicate that Yelena is a great addition to the UCM. Obviously there are also harsher criticisms that indicate that it is not a particularly necessary film at this point in the UCM.

Furthermore, all this confirms that at least it has a post-credits scene. We say at least because what the press has seen included a scene. It would not be the first time that one or more scenes have been included in theaters compared to the version seen in the press weeks or days before.

#BlackWidow is not a bad film by any means, but it isn’t a necessary one either. If it had been released before #InfinityWar maybe I’d be singing a different tune. By the time the film reaches its 3rd act it completely falls apart. – Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU’s Bond movie w / shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Marvel fans are going to really enjoy #BlackWidow. Lots of questions are answered w / plenty of cool action. The big problem is we know Nat so well by now, she gets hugely outshined by almost everyone else in her own movie. Florence Pugh especially. Still, a solid addition to MCU. pic.twitter.com/xjW6aJyQkR – Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel’s best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

Also the action is non-stop in #BlackWidow and so well done. And if you like it, you can thank 2nd unit director Darrin Prescott. You know his work from the ‘John Wick’ movies, ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ Don’t watch on Disney +. See this in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/SiCuL66llR – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 17, 2021

As someone who went into #BlackWidow worrying it might feel like a placeholder following Nat’s fate in ENDGAME, it’s a joy to wash that concern away. This is a fantastic chapter in the MCU, packed with pulse-racing action, genuine stakes, and a KNOCKOUT end credits scene !! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jtDFVZOztJ – Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back and Phase 4 kicks off with the very entertaining and action-packed #BlackWidow. Giving us a long-overdue look at Natasha’s backstory, with solid performances throughout and thrilling set pieces that demand you see this movie on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/Pr6qeBlSGQ – Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 17, 2021

Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y – Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021