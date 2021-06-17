in Movies

Lots of action and rhythm according to the first opinions of Black Widow

Image of Black Widow / Black Widow (2019)

The embargo on the first opinions of “Black Widow” / “Black Widow” has risen on social networks. It will not be until June 29 when the reviews of the film are published, but we can already have a first idea of ​​what is the general opinion of the press that has been able to enjoy the film.

After two years, since “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, Marvel Studios has a theatrical release again. The movie that should have arrived more than a year ago will finally hit the big screen on July 9. In fact, the pre-sale of movie tickets has already started in many theaters, or will do so in a matter of a few days.

The first opinions that come from the film they are especially positive, highlighting its component of action, emotion and a frenetic rhythm. The action, a common element already in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is applauded, and the performances of Florence Pugh and David Harbor, who respectively play Yelena Belova and Alexi Shostakov / Red Guardian, are especially applauded. The latter is branded as fun, but indicate that Yelena is a great addition to the UCM. Obviously there are also harsher criticisms that indicate that it is not a particularly necessary film at this point in the UCM.

Furthermore, all this confirms that at least it has a post-credits scene. We say at least because what the press has seen included a scene. It would not be the first time that one or more scenes have been included in theaters compared to the version seen in the press weeks or days before.

