Lothar Matthäus, ‘worried’ about the signing of Nagelsmann

04/29/2021 at 5:50 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The signing of Julian Nagelsmann by Bayern Munich, who has become the most expensive coach in history, has generated expectations and uncertainties in equal measure. Lothar Matthäus, in a writing for his column in Sky, has expressed some concern at the inexperience of the so far Leipzig manager.

Julian Nagelsmann has become one of the coaches of the moment thanks to his sensational season at the helm of Leipzig, and so has Matthäus admitted. “He is a very young coach but at the same time mature and great. He proved it in Hoffenheim and especially in Leipzig. Allows a great and successful soccer game, he’s extremely tactical and has definitely earned his place at Bayern Munich“.

Despite his undoubted qualities, in a team as competitive as Bayern, there is a requirement that Nagelsmann does not fulfill. “TOHe has not yet won a title, and that is a fact. ” In the Bavarian team, your good performance in the League or how well you make the team play does not matter, but the victories and the titles. However, there is still a chance that the Leipzig manager will not land in Munich empty-handed.This Friday, RB Leipzig will play the semifinals of the DFB Pokal against Werder Bremen. This match is a golden opportunity to reach the final and debut his private trophy account, although in the other leg of the semifinals is the fearsome Borussia Dortmund of Erling Haaland.

Finally, Mattäus also regretted the departure of Hansi Flick. “Personally, I still think that we should have sat down more often and more sensibly and had solution-oriented discussions. Unfortunately, I have to make this accusation to everyone involved at Bayern. A coach who fits in so well with the club, the team and the fans must somehow be satisfied without giving up the authority to act. “