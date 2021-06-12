Lost your life Youtuber, Alex Dragomir after saying goodbye on video | INSTAGRAM

The popular youtuber Alex Dragomir He was always happy to share his love and fanaticism for football with his thousands of fans on the Internet, and he also informed us about his medical condition as he was diagnosed with heart problems.

After several weeks of fighting the 17 year old british youtuber shared that he was battling this heart condition so he would have to undergo a operation from open heart which he unfortunately failed to overcome.

“My heart is weak, unfortunately this is not going to get better”, were some of the words he said in his last video, “There is always hope but this is not going to improve basically I am waiting for what I transplant into a heart the doctors are waiting for a donor give it to me ”.

The young man had been recovering inside his home and had already been attending his medical appointments to get checked but his health began to deteriorate when his body began to swell.

It was then that the complications began because it was very difficult for him to breathe, so the doctors informed him that he needed a heart transplant urgently.

“My mental health disappeared, I was very sad”, were one of the last words that he manages to convey in his last video.

This past Thursday the young man used his Twitter account to inform his followers that he was very close to entering the operating room to try to save his life and was well aware that things could go wrong for which he thanked the support of all his audience during those difficult times.

“I am going to enter a procedure to try to save my life. If it doesn’t work out then it was a wonderful time my folks thank you so much for all you have done for me but please pray that I get out of this and pray that I gain weight and improve my fitness after this so that you can see the progress and do not say that nothing can be done about it ”.

Unfortunately the same day his sister used his social network to announce his death.

“Hello, as you all know or should know, my brother lost his life today he had a very difficult operation that lasted seven hours but his heart did not resist it, he was too weak to survive. Heaven won another angel. He was my rock and everything rests in peace ”.

Of course, messages of support from Internet users began to arrive immediately, even one of his idols, the Manchester United superstar, Marcos Rashford, dedicated a message of admiration to the young man who was reading the footballer’s book.

“I hope that Book I have brought you and it has given you a bit of joy in the end you were an absolute superstar you fought until the end. I will always be grateful for your support. ” were his words.