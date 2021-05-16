Lost or Forgotten Wi-Fi Password: How to Fix It

The Wi-Fi password is one of the most important security elements of any wireless network, since it acts as the main barrier against intruders. Thus, we must use a password that is secure, and we have to put it “in a safe place” to avoid problems in the short, medium or long term.

To create a secure Wi-Fi password, it is essential combine several words that do not make sense to each other, use uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. In this way, we will obtain a key that will be practically impossible to break, although it will probably also be very difficult to remember.

A complex password is more secure, but also more difficult to remember and easier to forget. To avoid this, it is convenient to always have it in a safe place, as we have indicated. The simplest thing is to write it down on a piece of paper and keep it in a safe place, but what happens if I lose that piece of paper and don’t remember the password? You can be calm, it is not the end of the world, and in this article we will explain how can you fix it.

What to do if you have forgotten your Wi-Fi password

You have several options that you can turn to. Do not lose your calm, you can solve it in just a few minutes. The simplest and fastest way, to recover the password is as follows:

With the PC turned on, enter your favorite browser, enter “http://192.168.0.1” in the address bar and access the configuration menu of your router. Look for the “WLAN” section, once inside you just have to look for the section dedicated to the name of the Wi-Fi network and the password, click on “show” and that’s it, you can recover it.

If you have forgotten the access data to the configuration menu of your router nothing happens, you still have several ways to recover your Wi-Fi password. Here are the most useful and interesting ones:

If you used the default password and have forgotten it, look for a sticker on your router containing that password. In case you don’t use the default password, you can restore the router to their factory settings so that the password change you made will lose its effect. This will be restored, so that you can use the password on the sticker. To reset the router, look at the manual, since not all require the same procedure (in most cases you have to press a specific button for a while).

If you don’t want to restore the quiet router, you can also recover the password following these steps:

On Windows operating systems

Press the Windows key and type “Control Panel”, enter the first result and go to “Center network and sharing”.

Select the network whose password you want to recover. Click on «Wireless Properties» and in “Safety”, and that’s it, you will have access to the password.

On Mac operating systems

Press Cmd and Space, enter the application “Keychain Access”.

Find the Wi-Fi network whose password you want to recover, click on the information button.

Select option show password.

