Lost opportunity for Sabadell

05/10/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

Losing a game always hurts, and looks like a missed opportunity for any team competing in a sport, more or less professional.

If you do it in a league as even as Smartbank it hurts a little more, and if you also don’t score any points but neither do your direct rivals, that match becomes an important missed opportunity in your goals.

And that’s what happened to Sabadell at the Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo. The harlequins fell (2-1) against the Asturians in a day in which only by tying would they have come out of the descent and get to the last four games, depending on themselves. The duel in Asturian lands once again showed the heavy toll that the Center d’Esports is paying this season with its individual errors.

On Sunday it was Xavi Boniquet who was not successful, causing the second goal of the Carbayón team.

This next day, Sabadell will play again at home, against Tenerife, another team from the mid-zone, with the sole objective of not breaking the good dynamics at home in recent games and adding the third victory in a row at Nova Creu Alta. Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano were the previous victims of the Center d’Esports Sabadell in their stadium.