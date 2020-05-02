Because many people are at home because of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, people have chosen to go to streaming services to spend a pleasant time, either alone or with loved ones. But, it has been revealed that the favorite of many, ‘Extraction’ with Chris Hemsworth, lost his first place on Netflix for another original film from the platform.

If you haven’t seen the ‘Extraction’ movie with Chris Hemsworth yet, this is the perfect time to do it. Since it is produced by the directors of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Joe and Anthony Russo. As well as being Sam Hargrave’s directorial debut.

The film has been wrapped by all the fans, since it had been giving a lot to talk about, until a day ago it had become the most viewed by all Netflix movies, for its action very much in the style of ‘John Wick’ , and a continuous scene that lasts around 12 minutes, with epinephrine at its best.

The original Netflix movie follows Tyler Rake, played by Hemsworth, who is a mercenary who has lived through thousands of battles and who He’s not afraid of anything. Within his next mission, he is to rescue the son of an international criminal who is handling everything behind bars. A mission that will make Rake confront drug traffickers and smugglers, while se throws you on the edge of danger.

But like all good things, they come to a point where they owe their end is imminent. Since it has been reported that ‘Extraction’ lost first place on Netflix, only a week after its premiere. But since he’s competing with multiple series, that’s not too surprising.

However, what is surprising is to see which is the film that has taken its crown from this film. Is about ‘Dangerous Lies’, another original Netflix production. But the funny thing is that the film is not very popular with fans, nor with the critics of the portals that have rated it with mixed reviews.

So if it’s not such a good movie why is it in the first place? Well … since it is a premiere, Netflix is ​​promoting it more within streaming, and this is added that the vast majority of people have probably already seen ‘Extraction’ and are looking for something else to see. In any case, the most important critic is the person who watches the movies … that’s why, Which movie did you like the most ‘Extraction’ or ‘Dangerous Lies’?