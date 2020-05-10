Videogames, in addition to entertaining and overcoming challenges, sometimes also serve to better understand certain human emotions that, sometimes due to certain social issues, we keep very deep, is the case of games like Celeste, or Gris, which, in addition to sharing referred titles to colors, they are shown with simple game mechanics and then surprise us with plots of the deepest. This is also the case of Emma: Lost in Memories, the first job by the independent company Sandbloom Studio to visit the eShop of the hybrid console, very soon, next Friday 15 th of May to be more exact; To celebrate this imminent arrival, the developer has published an interesting trailer where we can glimpse a little of what awaits us in this interesting title of automatic feed platforms that will make us think, and not only for its original mechanics of puzzles:

EMMA: Lost in Memories is a 2D puzzle and platform game in which all the walls and platforms begin to disappear when touched. Think, strategize, run, jump and feel in a surreal and poetic world where everything disappears on your way Poetic, surreal and melancholic, EMMA: Lost in Memories offers a unique experience in a strange and dangerous world in which the protagonist, Emma, ​​a young, dynamic and intriguing woman, plunges after leaving her house following an owl and quickly and gets lost. Characteristics:

Quick and simple mechanics: all platforms and walls start to disappear when touched!

The character automatically runs at a certain speed! Control his special abilities (double jump, slide and climb) and manage to react in time.

Full hand drawn 2D minimalist art style.

Dynamic gameplay in a poetic and eccentric world.

Single-screen levels that combine skill, ingenuity, planning and strategy.

Two game modes: Main Story and Trunk of Memories. Complete the Main Story to enjoy the large number of levels of the second mode at your leisure!

Delicate reflection on memory loss.

