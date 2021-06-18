‘Lost fag’, Bob Pop’s self-fiction that continues a tradition full of jewels

When Bob Pop told the audience of ‘Late Motiv’ in 2019 that he suffered from multiple sclerosis, he was not alone: ​​Pedro Almodóvar sat next to him, presenting ‘Pain and glory’ In the most confessional and revealing film of his filmography, the man from La Mancha explained all the ailments that accompany him in his day-to-day life. That exercise in self-fiction moved Bob Pop, giving him the strength to speak publicly about his own illness. Two years later it is he who is presenting his own confession: ‘Lost Fagot’, a series that arrives on TNT on June 18.

Created and written by himself, ‘Fagot lost’ tells of the childhood, youth and maturity of a boy from a homosexual town who goes to study in the big city and ends up finding himself. The boy begins as Roberto Enríquez, but will end up adopting another name. You know which one. “The protagonist is a fag, which is me, and who is lost,” he explained to those who still had doubts.

This type of series has been multiplying during the last decade, raising to its maximum power one of the most universal principles of writing: “talk about what you know”. Larry David has done it in his series for HBO ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, also Louis CK in ‘Louie’, and the Spanish heirs of both: ‘What happened to Jorge Sanz?’, By David Trueba, and Ignatius Farray in ‘ The end of comedy. ‘ All of them, mostly comedians like Bob Pop (in one of his many facets), they have reinterpreted their experiences on the screen; they are creators, writers, actors, sometimes even directors, playing like Almodóvar to blur the boundaries between fiction and reality, between memory and story.

Fortunately, there are also women who practice television self-fiction. Pamela Adlon does it in ‘Better Things’, one of the best series of recent years, precisely promoted and co-created by Louis CK Young Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson created ‘Broad City’, a reconstruction of their lives as two friends Single thirty-something in the Big Apple that has little to do with what ‘Sex in New York’ had. Precisely in that city occurred ‘Girls’ by Lena Dunham, another type of even freer self-fiction, which Michaela Coel has also practiced in ‘Could destroy you’ and in Spain Leticia Dolera, with ‘Perfect Life’: authors who do not literally capture their lives on paper but do seem to be messing up the pieces of the puzzle, painting a different image with the same color palette.

There is even some self-fiction in ‘Venom’: although it is written by the Javis, the figure of Valeria Vegas, author of the biography on which the series is based and supervisor of the scripts, is transferred to the screen through the character of Lola Rodriguez.

Calvo and Ambrossi’s series is a very clear precedent for ‘Lost Maricón’, for its value as an LGTB testimony of recent Spain, but there is another one that is even closer: ‘Look what you’ve done’. Another autofiction, this one by Berto Romero, in which Bob Pop himself had something to do with it: he read the scripts and helped his friend overcome the fear of public exposure.. “Berto, once you write something, it stops being yours, and the line between reality and fiction when you’re creating something is very fine, so don’t be afraid to expose yourself because no one knows how much there is truth and fiction,” he said. He said. Curiously, Bob Pop himself would end up writing a series about his life and needing to hear the same advice from his friend’s mouth.

Nobody knows how much there is truth and fiction, but in ‘Lost Fagot’ there are many real people and situations. The mother, played by Candela Peña, is obsessed with visiting show flats: true. The grandfather, played by Miguel Rellán, senses the sexuality of his grandson and recommends books according to his sensitivity: true. At one point the young Roberto is raped in the Retiro park while cruising: true. The most painful memories unfold in a story that is overflowing with honesty and without a hint of modesty, a process that Bob has described as curative..

Self-fiction and self-construction

It makes sense that Bob Pop started to tell his experience with multiple sclerosis from watching ‘Pain and Glory’: as seen in ‘Lost Fagot’, a good part of his life has been lived through the books he read , the music he listened to, the movies he watched. “We have a biography, but we also have a bibliography,” he said in an interview about the series. “It is in a certain way a school folder, with stickers and photos of people who explain who I am,” he said in another. ‘Lost fag’, like all self-fiction, is also self-construction: a self-portrait based on a collage of everything that has shaped Bob Pop, and with what he is indebted. This series pays off that debt, but creates others: now he is the reference and not the reference; he is the inspiration for other lost fags who, perhaps, will tell their own stories in the future like him.

The first three episodes will be broadcast on TNT on June 18 starting at 22:00 and the remaining three, which complete the season, on June 25. Alejandro Marín (‘La filla d’algú’) is the director and the cast is led by Gabriel Sánchez and Carlos González, who have played Bob Pop in the past. Candela Peña, Alba Flores, Miguel Rellán and Carlos Bardem complete a cast that also includes Bob Pop himself.