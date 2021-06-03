Lost count, Celia Lora “men she’s been with” | INSTAGRAM

Once again the beautiful model Y conductive mexican Celia Lora has caught the attention of her fans and Internet users with a very funny video in which she “revealed how many men she has been with”.

It is an entertaining video in which the young woman is recreating a Tik Tok using an audio and interpreting it in a quite comical and dramatic way for what his fans consider that perhaps if he identified a little with the audio.

In the audio they ask the protagonist how many men have you been with, to which he answers “with many, with everyone, I’ve already lost count.”

You may also be interested in: Double Charms, Celia Lora and Manelyk in swimsuits and on a yacht

The video lasts little sure but it is enough fun and in Celia she really took her role very seriously in fact she makes faces like soap opera and he even grabs his hair when saying he “can’t stop.”

The best thing would be if you were watching this excellent video right now so we will leave it here for you to enjoy it in addition to the fact that it is wearing a black blouse that made her charms show off in an incredible way, something that her fans really love. It is fascinating to observe to observe.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HIS FUNNY VIDEO

Of course, the daughter of Alexa Lora is also doing other things at the moment, such as continuing to promote those companies that trust her and send her their products so that she can give her opinion to her audience first-hand.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition, she is also participating in various programs, being the special guest always carrying her personality and making the people who make the program and the Internet users have an excellent time with her and enjoy her little jokes and her peculiar personality.

Stay tuned for Show News and don’t miss out on everything new from Celia Lora who was also traveling recently with her friends from Acapulco shore and is now asking us to follow her on her social networks Tik Tok Instagram YouTube.

Celia Lora is doing quite a few participations in programs at the moment, in addition she also recommends us to see the Acapulco Shock program on MTV, where they react to the new chapters and also some classics of the series.