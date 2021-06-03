Lost Cause, video directed by Billie Eilish, drives fans crazy on social media

Billie Eilish, the young singer who rose to fame through SoundCloud when she was only 13 years old, is already a worldwide star, and together with her brother she created the song for the new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die ”, and sang at the 2020 Oscars the song“ Yesterday ”, by The Beatles, in the In Memoriam section, where the actors who died the previous year are remembered.

It’s not uncommon to find Eilish trending on Twitter, but the reason she’s trending today is because she released her new video, which was also entirely directed by her, “Lost Cause.” The song belongs to his new album (the second of his career), which will be titled Happier Than Ever. In addition to being directed by her, the video has caused a stir because she appears with her new look, showing much more of her body, sure of herself, after hiding it under very loose clothing for years.

The clip shows the singer at a party with friends, throwing darts, eating and dancing, playing Twister and laughing non-stop. Through social networks, fans praised the song and others assured that the video celebrates the LGBTQ community, as we are in Pride Month.

Before “Lost Cause”, the singer had already presented two singles from the new album like “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power”, Happier Than Ever is scheduled to be released on July 30; will last 56:07 minutes and was made in collaboration with his brother Finneas O’Connell. Here you can see some of the reactions to the video for “Lost Cause”:

The first album of Billie eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, was released in 2019 and became a huge hit, featuring the well-known singles “When the Party’s Over,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “Bad Guy.” On iTunes the album was number one in countries such as Australia, the United States, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Last month Eilish appeared in Vogue magazine, showing her body in a photoshoot that her fans loved. Having received criticism in the past for not continuing to hide behind baggy clothing, she replied as follows: